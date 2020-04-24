Digi-Key reaches NA disty deal with ConductRF

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with ConductRF, providers of custom, high frequency cable assemblies. This expansion is part of Digi-Key’s Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

“Partnering with ConductRF allows us to promote greater accessibility to a more diverse range of cable assemblies, and to a more varied customer audience,” says David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. “ConductRF is one of several new manufacturers we have brought on, and will be adding, in order to provide our customers with a full-service, one-stop shop experience of electronic components and equipment.”

ConductRF offers product solutions for commercial and precision RF applications such as RF cable assemblies and connectors. The manufacturer is known for quality HF and RF cable assemblies with the flexibility to offer customers a wide variety of choices.

“We are very excited to partner with Digi-Key, a leader in product distribution to the electronics industry and a trusted partner and supplier to many of our customers and our prospective customers,” adds Dean Gammell, national sales manager at ConductRF. “Digi-Key will play a critical role in supporting many first experiences with our products and we believe this will only enhance our customers’ satisfaction.”