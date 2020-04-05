Digi-Key Electronics and Z2Data offer free BOM management licenses

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, and Z2Data have partnered to offer priority support and component data for companies creating devices such as ventilators and testing solutions in order to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By offering these services at no cost, Digi-Key will be able to better assist medical device manufacturers source components quickly and ramp up production.

Through the partnership, Z2Data is offering no-cost access to its database of 1 billion+ electronic components through its Part Risk Manager and Supply Chain Watch tools. These tools enable organizations to meet market demand by managing their bill-of-materials, make informed part selection decisions, find cross-references and alternatives, and track inventory availability of parts alongside real-time pricing and lead times.

“Revamping older designs for ventilators and testing equipment, or creating new designs, requires selecting electronic components and alternatives as soon as possible. To ramp up production, multiple supply sources and component data are required. Z2Data’s tools and database help engineers and supply chain professionals make critical decisions enabling the organizations at the forefront of this crisis to get to market faster,” says Mohammad Ahmad, president, Z2Data, LLC.

Innovate to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19

“With over 2.2 million components in-stock and available for immediate shipping, Digi-Key’s inventory-rich model has been a huge asset during this unpredictable time,” adds Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business at Digi-Key. “We are looking forward to helping more organizations innovate to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with our extensive support and same-day shipping, as well as the deep component data provided from this partnership with Z2Data.”

Access to Z2Data’s 1 billion-strong electronic component database, Part Risk Manager and Supply Chain Watch tools is available immediately and at no cost. Qualifying organizations can learn more by submitting a request.

The partnership with Z2Data is one of many ways Digi-Key is working with partners to help develop new innovations to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers seeking updated information on the COVID-19 pandemic can visit Digi-Key’s COVID-19 update page.