Amphenol custom cable introduces RF cable assemblies via Digi-Key

A select variety of standard length cable assemblies from Amphenol Custom Cable (ACC) are now available from Digi-Key Electronics. These cable configurations feature high quality Amphenol RF connectors and provide an assortment of options that are suitable for applications such as IoT, medical, drone and RFID technology.

RF connector configurations that are included in this initial offering include BNC straight and right angle plugs, straight and bulkhead jacks. In addition, SMA straight and right angle plugs, straight and bulkhead jacks. Reverse polarity options are also available. These configurations are designed for RG-58, RG-174, RG-216, RG-142 and LMR-240. All cable assemblies currently offered operate at 50ohm.

Custom RF cable assemblies are available through QuickBuild RF, a partnership between ACC and Amphenol RF. This easy to use online interface allows engineers to design custom assemblies, selecting from a broad portfolio of connector and cable options. These cable assemblies are manufactured, tested and shipped worldwide within 48 hours.