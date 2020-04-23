Allied expands supplier network

Allied Electronics & Automation has bolstered its terminal block and synchronous drive application product offerings by adding a full suite of products from Amphenol–Anytek and B&B Manufacturing. distributor has also added nVent Caddy and nVent Erico as trusted suppliers to increase its electrical application and installation offerings.

These additions enhance Allied’s portfolio of more than 300 world-class suppliers and more than three million products available online.

Robust and distinguished network

“We are proud of our robust and distinguished network of trusted suppliers,” says Frank Cantwell, vice-president of supplier and product management at Allied. “Adding these firms to our portfolio bolsters our product offering and ensures we have the best range and quality of products throughout the Americas.”

As a member company of Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Anytek provides high-quality terminal blocks and reliable electrical solutions for customers and partners worldwide. These products are widely used in industrial control, commercial equipment, lighting, wind power, rail transit, elevator equipment, communication systems and other fields.

Industrial, automation based customers

B&B Manufacturing is North America’s largest synchronous drive pulley manufacturer and a trusted supplier of standard, custom, and prototype synchronous drive applications used by distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the power transmission and precision mechanical component industries.

With a focus on innovation and adaptability, nVent products connect and protect, consistently delivering value to industrial, commercial, residential, energy and infrastructure customers. nVent CADDY provides premium fastening solutions that improve the overall efficiency for electrical contractors in electrical installation, datacom, telecom, fire protection, seismic and HVAC applications. nVent ERICO delivers grounding, bonding, lightning protection and electrical rail connection solutions for commercial, industrial, utility, rail, alternative energy and telecom end-user groups.