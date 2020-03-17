UnitedSiC reaches global disty deal with Digi-Key

UnitedSiC, manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has announced a distribution agreement with Digi-Key Electronics. The new partnership will provide Digi-Key customers with worldwide, 24-hour availability of UnitedSiC’s Silicon Carbide product portfolio – including the only standard gate drive SiC devices currently in the market.

“This partnership focuses on expanding the UnitedSiC product line to an even wider group of power designers by leveraging Digi-Key’s world-class distribution expertise,” says Yalcin Bulut, VP of global sales and marketing at UnitedSiC. “We will now be able to provide our SiC wide bandgap technology to the markets and customers served so well by Digi-Key.”

The UnitedSiC products available through Digi-Key will be especially beneficial to engineers focused on electric vehicles, battery charging, IT infrastructure, renewable energy and circuit protection.

“With ever increasing pressure on power engineers to deliver optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness, it is critical for Digi-Key to work with companies who have market leading technology. We look forward to introducing UnitedSiC’s product portfolio to our global engineering community,” adds David Stein, VP of global supplier management at Digi-Key.