Springboard Atlantic brings supercluster to region

The Canadian Advanced Manufacturing (AM) Supercluster, run by the not-for-profit Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), is headed to Atlantic Canada thanks to efforts from Springboard Atlantic Inc. (Springboard). This collaboration is designed to increase the awareness of the AM Supercluster among Atlantic Canadian companies and research institutions.

“NGen is dedicated to leveraging the strengths of our manufacturing and technology sectors and our highly skilled workforce right across Canada to build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities for the benefit of Canadians. We want to ensure that Atlantic Canada can benefit from the collaborative project opportunities NGen supports, and that advanced manufacturing capabilities in Atlantic Canada play a bigger part in our country’s economic future.” says Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen.

Information session will be hosted via Webinar

A general information session will be hosted via Webinar on March 25th, including an overview of the AM supercluster and how Atlantic Canada’s business and research communities can participate. On May 28th 2020, Springboard Atlantic and NGen will host the Advanced Manufacturing Collaboration Day for Atlantic Canada’s manufacturing sector at Pier 21 in Halifax, NS.

Outcomes for AM Collaboration Day include conversations regarding manufacturing sector challenges here in Atlantic Canada, identifying potential projects that could leverage AM Supercluster funding or other non-supercluster funds, and an Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Research Expertise and Capacity report, which will be made available regionally and shared via NGen to their membership.

“I’m pleased that Springboard has the opportunity to introduce NGen to Atlantic Canada. We have deep research expertise and innovative businesses in our region that can increase sector competitiveness and sustainability while generating new economic opportunities for Canada.” says Daryl Genge, CEO of Springboard Atlantic.

Manufacturing is a cornerstone of Canada’s economy, accounting for approximately $174 billion of Canada’s GDP and representing more than 10% of the total GDP. With more than $354 billion in exports each year, it represents 68% of all of Canada’s merchandise exports.