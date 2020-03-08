Richardson RFPD reaches global franchise agreement with SDP Telecom/Molex

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, has entered into a global franchise agreement with SDP Telecom/Molex, which designs and manufacturers RF and microwave solutions for the wireless communications industry.

SDP Telecom was founded 1995 and acquired by Molex in 2015. SDP Telecom/Molex is headquartered in Montreal, and also has manufacturing facilities in Suzhou, China.

The global agreement between Richardson RFPD and SDP Telecom/Molex includes the complete standard product portfolioof circulators and isolators for wireless infrastructure applications from 600 MHz to over 6 GHz, including a 28 GHz circulator that is currently available for sampling. Customization is also available.

“SDP Telecom/Molex solutions are used by top-tier wireless infrastructure equipment makers to improve signal transmission efficiency over wireless networks,” says Rafael Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “We look forward to providing these products to our global base of customers.”