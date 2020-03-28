PVA manufactures COVID-19 emergency ventilator

PVA, Cohoes NY, a global supplier of automation equipment servicing the electronics, medical device, telecommunications, semiconductor, and defense industries, has manufactured an emergency ventilator to help combat supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVA has more than 25 years of automation experience working with electronic components and currently is supplying solutions being utilized to manufacture COVID-19 test kits, portable respirators, and mechanical ventilators.

The emergency ventilator design uses functionality that has been recently approved by the United Kingdom Department of Health & Science. PVA has an operational prototype running in their Cohoes, NY headquarters and is prepared to move forward with high-volume manufacturing.

Allocate capacity to additional institutions

PVA has presented the ventilator to the New York State Governor’s office, Congressman Paul Tonko’s office (NY-20), and the office of the United States Vice-President. PVA has committed all resources to New York State initially and will allocate capacity to additional institutions as requested.

PVA can produce ventilators for under $8K and has plans to ramp production to a minimum of 100 ventilators per day. Units can be delivered within two weeks if regulatory approval does not delay shipments. PVA has joined the race to provide critical medical equipment that has seen medical companies teaming with automotive suppliers.

“It’s sexy to think that Ford, GM, and Tesla are going to make your ventilators,” states PVA president and CEO Tony Hynes. “They are moving quickly and doing great work. They have tremendous resources, but you can’t just convert that type of operation in days. We have the ability to provide our emergency ventilators much faster.”