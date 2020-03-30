Newark expands connector content, adds ODU

Electronic component distributor Newark, has announced a new supplier franchise with ODU-USA, offering the connector solution provider’s entire portfolio. The arrangement will include access to the ODU MINI-SNAP, ODU MEDI-SNAP and ODU MINI-MED to Newark customers in Canada, U.S.A. and Mexico.

“Engineers and designers operating in today’s dynamic market need innovative connector solutions to support their product designs,” says Michael Ulch, head of product management, IP&E, Newark. “The addition of ODU to our line card underscores our commitment to providing our community of designers and engineers with reliable and high-quality connector solutions to bring their ideas to market.”

ODU products available from Newark include:

ODU MINI-SNAP F Series, L Series and K Series : featuring robust metal housing for increased durability and a wide range of sizes. ODU MINI-SNAP is a self-securing circular connection for a multitude of application areas including transferring power, signals, data or even media. The Push-Pull principle reliably ensures that the connection never releases until you want it to: once mated, the ODU MINI-SNAP locks itself into the receptacle and can no longer be separated by just pulling on the cable. The plug can easily be de-mated from the receptacle when the outer sleeve is pulled back.

: featuring robust metal housing for increased durability and a wide range of sizes. ODU MINI-SNAP is a self-securing circular connection for a multitude of application areas including transferring power, signals, data or even media. The Push-Pull principle reliably ensures that the connection never releases until you want it to: once mated, the ODU MINI-SNAP locks itself into the receptacle and can no longer be separated by just pulling on the cable. The plug can easily be de-mated from the receptacle when the outer sleeve is pulled back. ODU MEDI-SNAP : a plastic autoclavable circular connector which guarantees over 2,000 mating cycles. The efficient plastic connector is available both with user-friendly Push-Pull locking and the easy-to-release Break-Away function, which comes as a pre-molded plug & play solution. The ODU MEDI-SNAP is suitable for use in medical technology, industrial electronics, and digital measurement and testing applications.

: a plastic autoclavable circular connector which guarantees over 2,000 mating cycles. The efficient plastic connector is available both with user-friendly Push-Pull locking and the easy-to-release Break-Away function, which comes as a pre-molded plug & play solution. The ODU MEDI-SNAP is suitable for use in medical technology, industrial electronics, and digital measurement and testing applications. ODU MINI-MED: an overmolded lightweight plastic connector. This assembled plastic connection is suitable when a light, space-saving and watertight cable assembly is required. The ODU MINI-MED: can be easily mated and has a break-away function to enable the quick disconnection of the plug and in-line receptacle or receptacle. This solution is designed to deliver safe, hassle-free use in fields with hygiene requirements, such as medical technology. The compact ODU MINI-MED connection can also be used in industrial electronics or measuring and testing.

“ODU is committed is to providing the highest level of quality and customer satisfaction at all times,” adds Thomas Mittermeier, CEO and president of ODU-USA Inc. “By offering our connector solutions via Newark, we are able to ensure designers and technicians using our products will receive exceptional customer service, technical support and expertise.”

ODU is a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies. The company’s advanced connectors combine all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies to offer Newark’s community of designers and engineers with a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media. These advanced connectors can be applied to a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military and security, automotive, industrial electronics and test and measurement.

ODU MINI-SNAP connector is now carried by Newark.