Microart plans facility expansion

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Microart Services Inc. has announced plans to further expand its Markham Ontario facility to better serve its customer base.

An additional 20,000-sq-ft have been acquired in order to support the continued growth Microart is experiencing, according to company CEO Mark Wood. The EMS provider has enjoyed annual growth of 15% over the past three years, which bodes well for the town of Markham where Microart employees 280 people across two shifts – and now two locations. The new building will offer mechanical assembly, finished goods kanban, direct order fulfilment, repair & refurbishment (AMS), plus customer specific warehousing services.

Natural but progressive move to expand

“We are extremely excited to expand yet again right in my own hometown,” says Wood.

Charles Tonna, executive vice president of Microart commented: “This is a natural but progressive move to expand capacity, service offerings & to show our customers that we are driven to get to ‘yes’ and to ‘figure it out’ on their behalf. It is wonderful to be part of a team that is so flexible towards our customers & industry.”

Microart took posession of the newly acquired space on March 3, 2020 and expects operations to be in volume production before the end of April.