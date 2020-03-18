Here’s a list of cancelled electronic industry events

As countries, provinces and states announce new, stricter measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, a growing number of electronic industry events in North America have been cancelled, postponed or will be held remotely.

Here’s a list of affected events (as of March 17)

EPTECH Mississauga (New Date)

August 26th, 2020

Mississauga Convention Centre

https://www.eptech.ca/location/mississauga/

EPTECH Montreal / Pointe-Claire (New Date)

September 29th, 2020

https://www.eptech.ca/location/montreal-pointe-claire/

EPTECH Calgary (New Date TBA)

New venue still to be determined, which will affect show date.

https://www.eptech.ca/

APEC 2020 (Postponed)

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans

In light of growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, and after much thoughtful deliberation, APEC and its sponsors, IEEE IAS, IEEE PELS, and PSMA have decided not to move forward with the in-person conference event scheduled for March 15- 19, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

https://apec-conf.org/

Healthcare Sensor Innovations USA 2020 (Postponed)

For the safety of all attendees due to the spread of COVID-19, they have taken the decision to postpone the event until November 18 & 19, 2020, where it will be held in Santa Clara alongside the IDTechEx Show!

Attendees will receive further information via email

For further information please contact events@idtechex.com

IEEE International Reliability Physics Symposium (Hosted Online)

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the IRPS Management Committee and Board of Directors have decided to have a VIRTUAL IRPS2020 hosted online.

The Virtual IRPS2020 will be on-air from April 28 to May 30.

https://irps.org/

Health Innovation Week 2020 (Postponed)

MaRS, Toronto

MaRS has decided to reschedule this year’s Health Innovation Week because of evolving uncertainties related to COVID-19.

The event is postponed to April 12 – 16, 2021.

https://healthinnovationweek.ca/

2020 NAB Show (Cancelled)

NAB Show will not take place this April in Las Vegas

https://nabshow.com/2020/

FITC Toronto 2020 (Cancelled)

Organizers have decided to cancel the April FITC Toronto 2020 event, unable to proceed with the event as planned.

At this time, the group cannot realistically reschedule it to a later date for many reasons; the largest one is they have no way of knowing what the COVID-19 situation will be for Toronto and the world in the coming months.

https://fitc.ca/event/to20/

SIIA Tech Summit (Postponed)

Due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), organizers have decided to postpone its inaugural Tech Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the meantime, organizers are exploring opportunities to deliver some of the content in an interactive virtual environment. As plans are made we will update this website and communicate with all our guests and partners.

https://www.siia.net/techsummit

MMTS (Postponed)

Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show

https://www.sme.org/coronavirus

EDS 2020 (Cancelled)

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, the EDS Board has decided to cancel the EDS Summit this year.

https://edssummit.com/

Photonics North 2020 (Monitoring)

The conference organizing committee is watching the COVID-19 pandemic situation very closely and are following the guidelines by all levels of government. Organizers are currently assessing all options and will be making our decision very soon. Show date is presently May 26-28, 2020.

http://www.photonicsnorth.com/

True North Festival (Cancelled)

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers have cancelled the 2020 iteration of the True North Festival.

https://www.truenorthwaterloo.com/

ICEHET (Monitoring)

Organizers are carefully monitoring current developments and are assessing the situation on a case-by-case basis. Currently, ICEHET will proceed as planned unless noted otherwise. Show date is presently set for June 2-4, 2020.

https://www.smta.org/icehet/

Collision From Home 2020 (Hosted Online)

Collision conference moved from the Enercare Centre in Toronto to an online format. Collision from Home attendees will participate from wherever they are in the world, livestreaming talks from tech CEOs, international policymakers and global cultural figures. They’ll chat and connect with each other through the bespoke Collision from Home app and they’ll engage with some of the world’s most influential companies and fastest-growing startups.

https://collisionconf.com/