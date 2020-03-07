Heilind expands disty deal with Smiths Interconnect

Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its Americas connector portfolio with the addition of Smiths Interconnect – a global manufacturer of advanced connector solutions. This new agreement positions Heilind as a global partner for Smiths Interconnect, expanding upon current distribution agreements in both Europe and Asia.

In the Americas, the distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. The Smiths Interconnect offering will include the Hypertac and Sabritec technology brands, providing a robust offering of harsh environment interconnect products for aerospace, defense, medical, space, industrial and rail applications.

“The advanced technologies that Smiths products provide, coupled with Heilind’s position in North America, further our value proposition with our customers across multiple markets,” says Alan Clapp, VP of supplier business, Heilind Electronics.