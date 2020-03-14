element14 contest targets female engineers

element14, an Avnet community, has launched a contest to find the best of the best female engineers to shape the future of the increasingly popular element14 presents video series. Launched on International Women’s Day, the contest is inviting female designers and engineers to share their electronics skills and passion for making with the broader community as new video content producers.

Launched in 2018, element14 presents is a weekly video series featuring projects from a rotating cast of makers and engineers from all corners of the element14 Community. In addition to Friday project videos, element14 presents is also home to ‘The Learning Circuit’, ‘Workbench Wednesdays’ and ‘The Electronics Inside.’

Great response from our community

“Ever since element14 presents launched in 2018, we’ve been fortunate to have a great response from our community – but there is work to be done,” says Dianne Kibbey, global head of community and social media for the element14 Community. “Our hope is that this competition will introduce us to a wide array of female engineers and makers who can carry the series forward and shape the future of our exciting industry.”

element14 is organizing the competition into three phases with a variety of prizes being awarded throughout. Contestants will have the opportunity to submit introductory audition videos, videos of a new project concept, and the opportunity to present their project concepts at the element14 Woman Makers And Engineers Film Festival in May 2020.

In addition to contest awards, all participants will automatically be considered for roles as Video Content Producers for element14 presents, where they will be able to receive free build components along with monetary compensation for their featured element14 presents videos.