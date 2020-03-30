Electronic OEMs facing the COVID-19 challenge

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has rocked the globe the past few months, and it is now tightening its grip on North America. As efforts ramp up to keep the virus from spreading, Canadian-based electronic OEMs and CEMs need to ensure business continuity and financial security while focusing on the safety of their employees.

To that end, EP&T and sister media brands Canadian Manufacturing and Plant magazine are presenting a special webinar to address key issues relating to COVID-19. The FREE event will address such topics:

Financial and liquidity concerns.

Managing with reduced staff.

Managing sudden operational slowdowns or closures.

Initiating an effective communication plan.

Raising cleanliness on the plant floor to a higher level.

Equipping managers and workers with appropriate personal protective equipment.

Practising social distancing in tight work environments.

These are some of the issues we will explore Wednesday, April 1, at 12 pm, when we bring together Steve Loftus, president of Barrie On, manufacturer Innovative Automation, and Dennis Darby, president and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, to share COVID-19 strategies.

FREE to attend!

WHEN: Wed, Apr 1, 2020 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EDT

Click here for more information and to register.