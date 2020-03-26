Digi-Key launches video series with Arduino, Supplyframe and Microchip

Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has launched an new video series in partnership with Arduino, Supplyframe and Microchip. The series demonstrates how three different markets are utilizing Arduino technology in design.

“We’re proud to have worked alongside Arduino to produce these videos, which we think will be a great benefit for those in the design and manufacturing communities,” says David Sandys, Digi-Key director of business ecosystem development. “Digi-Key and Arduino share a mission of opening up our industry to new audiences and being a resource to them as they bring their ideas from concept to reality.”

Arduino is an open-source electronic prototyping platform and is available to Digi-Key customers worldwide. The platform is especially popular for IoT product development and is commonly used for STEM/STEAM projects.

Digi-Key will release a series of three videos, adding a new video each month. Focused on education, topics range from the future of STEAM, to powering startups and empowering the makers of tomorrow.

“Microchip is proud to be a long-time microcontroller supplier to Arduino and is committed to helping everyone in the Arduino community realize their dreams,” said Bob Martin, wizard of make, Microchip Technology. “Whether it be STEAM, rapid prototyping or helping nurture the next generation of makers, Microchip will continue to support, introduce new products and tools and produce technical content for everyone empowered by the Arduino environment. We are happy to partner with Digi-Key on this video series to show the barrier to creativity and awesomeness has never been so low.”

The producers interviewed a wide array of industry professionals for the video series, including students and professors at CalTech, start-ups, and participants and exhibitors at Maker Faire. You can visit site here: Digi-Key website