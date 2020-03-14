Digi-Key inks disty deal with Raltron

Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and antenna products, announced that Digi-Key has agreed to become a global supply partner. The addition of Digi-Key as an authorized stocking distributor enhances Raltron’s global footprint and reduces lead times.

“Digi-Key provides superior capabilities that shorten the design cycle and simplify the supply chain process for our customers,” says Ross Weiss, VP of sales at Raltron. “Adding Digi-Key is part of our long-term strategy to grow not only in North America, but globally as well.”

Digi-Key will support Raltron’s frequency components and antenna product offerings. From simple tuning fork crystals to high stability oven controlled crystal oscillators, Raltron’s commitment to research and development enables the continued development of application-specific crystal devices, LTCC filters, oscillators, SAW devices, wireless antennas and more.