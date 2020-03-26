Avnet and MEAN WELL expand disty agreement

Avnet customers in the Americas will now have full access to the MEAN WELL power supply portfolio of products.

“MEAN WELL lead times are some of the shortest in the industry with the majority of SKUs as standard, off the shelf parts,” says Alex Iuorio, Avnet senior vice president supplier management and business development. “Avnet’s customers will benefit by getting direct access to MEAN WELL products and the specialized technical support of Avnet.”

“Being aligned with Avnet will enhance our services for our mutual customers with application expertise and excellent service,” adds Leo Cheong general manager of MEAN WELL. “Expanding our sales channel and making it easy for customers to get our high-quality standard power supply product quickly is our mission, and I believe customers will benefit greatly from this partnership.”

“Avnet’s specialized technical skills, extensive product and supply chain knowledge will translate into faster time to market for our customers,” says Jessica Chang, distribution sales manager, MEAN WELL. “We believe this partnership will help MEAN WELL expand to new customers while providing industry superior service to all customers.”