ACA TMetrix signs disty deal with Gauss Instruments

Gauss Instruments, a Germany-based manufacturer of ultra-high-performance EMC test equipment and provider of advanced EMI test solutions has signed a distribution agreement with ACA TMetrix Inc., Mississauga ON, a leading supplier of test instruments and design tools. The agreement gives ACA TMetrix rights to resell Gauss Instruments throughout Canada.

Gauss Instruments specializes in providing test solutions that rapidly advance product development and testing capabilities, while accelerating time-to-market cycles. Since its foundation in 2007 Gauss Instruments has been simplifying EMC, making product certifications and precertification tasks eaier than they’ve ever been.