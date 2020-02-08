X Tronics to rep Avtron Encoders

X Tronics has reached an agreement to represent Avtron encoders in Canada.

Nidec-Avtron, manufactures a complete line of encoders from light mill duty to severe duty applications, including ATEX approved encoders for hazardous environments, and diagnostic and productivity software.

Nidec-Avtron also offers startup and commissioning services for all of its products and support customers with service contracts, a 24-hour support line, remote machine monitoring, training, internet storage of documentation, and a variety of engineering service related offerings.

The key markets Nidec-Avtron serves include: cranes, pulp/paper, mining, metals, marine, oil and gas and windpower.