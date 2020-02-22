Samsung Display introduces foldable display

Samsung Display has claimed to become the first in the industry to commercialize ultra-thin glass (UTG) that can be used as the cover window for foldable displays.

The glass, while only 30㎛ thick, is produced using an intensifying process to enhance its flexibility and durability. In the process, the UTG is injected with a special material up to an undisclosed depth to achieve a consistent hardness.

“With our existing polyimide cover window, development of the new extremely flexible UTG cover window ‘Samsung UTG’ now enables us to meet more demanding customer needs,” said Dennis Choi, vice president of the mobile display marketing team at Samsung Display. “Clearly, Samsung UTG is a highly enticing manufacturing alternative which serves as another important example of our dedication to technology advancement and manufacturing excellence,” he added.

“Tough, yet Tender”

Samsung UTG is being first applied to the just-released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, though the glass is expected to be adopted by other foldable electronic devices, when demand arises. Branded with the term “Tough, yet Tender,” Samsung UTG features a highly flexible surface with a supple hardness, sleek texture and uniform shape. Samsung Display had commissioned Bureau Veritas, the international certification agency in France, to test UTG durability and the Samsung UTG has successfully passed 200,000 fold tests simulating extreme life-time use reliability.

In addition, Samsung Display has filed for trademark protection of “Samsung Ultra-thin Glass” in 38 countries including the United States, China, and much of the European Union. The tech giant is also planning to trademark its existing polyimide (PI) cover window. Samsung Display has been working with another Korean company on commercializing UTG since 2013.