Sager line card now in French

Sager Electronics, a leading North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components and provider of value-add solutions, announced its new line card, which will be available in French and Spanish language versions or the first time.

The four-page, full-colour line card is a comprehensive listing of electronic component suppliers for which Sager Electronics is an authorized distributor. In addition to a straight-forward alphabetical listing, the line card is organized into 36 product categories, covering an extensive array of solutions to meet our customers’ product requirements.

These in-language line cards will serve Sager Electronics’ customers across North America, from Canada to Mexico.