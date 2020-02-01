Rohde & Schwarz extends first-of-its-kind package pricing

Rohde & Schwarz, leading global manufacturers of information and communications technology products for design engineers, announced the firm is changing its industry-first promotion to provide customers a new, extended offering titled, “This Changed Everything.” The extended promotion, which runs January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, includes 10 value bench instrument solutions for customers to choose from.

Rohde & Schwarz’s “This Changed Everything” promotion, continues to support customers’ long-term viability and eliminate the add as you go component, presenting the opportunity to purchase all the bandwidth, channels, inputs, memory interfaces and signal generation design engineers may ever need at one unrivaled package price.

Entry-level instruments are fully equipped

“Our customers’ evolving design needs are of the utmost importance to Rohde & Schwarz,” says vice-president of value instruments at Rohde & Schwarz Bob Bluhm. “Extending our all-inclusive promotion into 2020 is a logical step to set the industry’s design engineers up for a successful future. Our customers are responding enthusiastically to our selection of entry-level instruments fully equipped at an attractive price and “This Changed Everything” will help more design engineers maximize their bench performance for everyday applications.”

Rohde & Schwarz is updating the all-inclusive promotion to include four additional instruments from the company’s portfolio of value instruments, including the R&S®RTE1000 oscilloscope, the R&S®NGL200 Power supply series, the R&S®SMC100A Signal Generator and the R&S®FPH Spectrum Rider handheld spectrum analyzer. These additions join the six entry-level test instruments originally included in the “This Changes Everything” promotion in May 2019, offering customers a total of 10 products to choose from,

To learn more about the instruments included Rohde & Schwarz “This Changed Everything” pricing promotion please visit: www.askanengineer.us/change-everything/