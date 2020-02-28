RIC Centre relocates to downtown Brampton

Brampton City council has approved the funding necessary to relocate the Research Innovation Commercialization (RIC) Centre into the city’s Innovation District. Brampton has entered into a grant agreement with the RIC Centre of up to $100,000 per year for three years to support the relocation process. The RIC Centre expects to the doors of its George St. location in April of this year.

The RIC Centre is a technology incubator focused on cleantech, advanced manufacturing, hardware and software startups. It provides business startup services and access to incubator space to entrepreneurs, startups and mature tech companies wanting to kick-start their growth and get their business to market faster. Brampton’s Economic Development team has worked closely with the RIC Centre for many years, collaborating on initiatives that support innovation and entrepreneurial networks in Brampton. Over the last four years, the RIC Centre has helped over 600 active clients raise $110M in funding, generate $97M in revenue and create 1,642 jobs.

The RIC Centre joins these existing players which comprise Innovation District:

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Brampton Entrepreneur Centre (Ideation and Co-working space)

Ryerson-Brampton Innovation Zone (Start-Up Incubator)

Centre for Innovation

RIC Centre (Scale-up Incubator)

To be competitive in the Innovation Corridor, Brampton is putting the necessary building blocks in place to support a robust Innovation District with resources available to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

“The City has worked extensively with the RIC Centre in the past and have a long-standing positive relationship with them,” says Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton. “We are thrilled to partner with them as we evolve our innovation ecosystem. Together with them and our other partners, we are building a robust Innovation District, which will allow us to support our entrepreneurs and businesses in every stage of their journey.”