Pixus Technologies marks 10th Anniversary

Pixus Technologies celebrates 10 years as a leading provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions this year. The Waterloo ON-based company was founded in 2010 by senior management from Kaparel Corp., which was a premiere provider of high-performance backplane designs and innovative cooling solutions.

Kaparel was acquired by Rittal in 2003, but the firm eventually decided to focus on its line of large cabinet enclosures. Pixus was formed to support the North American embedded systems business and continued to expand its presence in a wide range of applications leveraging a highly modular design of thousands of component options.

Pixus has since created hundreds of new COTS designs, broadening its capabilities in defense, high-performance embedded computing, and telecom systems. Today, Pixus is sought-after for its expertise in the latest VITA OpenVPX backplane/enclosure designs and advanced MIL-grade and industrial chassis packaging solutions. The company also provides backplanes, chassis platforms, components and specialty products in VME/64x, cPCI Serial, MicroTCA, and AdvancedTCA.