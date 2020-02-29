nventive and Cortex unite on innovation

Cortex, a Quebec City-based digital innovation studio has agreed to merge its innovation processes with nventive a Montréal-based mobile and web application studio. The move creates a company with nearly 200 employees, along with two campuses in Montréal and Québec City.

The core of nventive’s mission is providing support and guidance to enterprises in their digital transformation. Delivering services ranging from strategy to creation of value-added digital experiences, nventive is an ideal partner for large corporations. To date, the firm has more than 1,000 cloud integration, mobile and web applications to its credit.

“We’re proud to be welcoming Cortex and look forward to working with the team and its clients to continue crafting distinctive digital experiences with market impact,” says François Tanguay, president, nventive. “The pooling of our two firms’ expertise will mean improved production and innovation capacity, enabling us to better serve our Canadian and U.S. clients. And with our two campuses, we now cover all of the major head offices in Québec.”

Management at Cortex is delighted by this announcement, which gives Québec an opportunity to stand out on the Canadian and American tech landscapes, according to Jean-Michel Lebeau, founder of Cortex and newly appointed Executive Vice-President for Québec and Partner, nventive.

“Becoming part of the nventive extended family represents a singular opportunity to pursue our vision of becoming a major player on the North American digital development scene,” Lebeau adds. “At Cortex, our mission has always been to help Québec shine in markets all over the world, and this is an exciting new step toward concretely achieving that goal.”

Mathieu Tremblay, partner and head of operations for the Québec City campus, adds: “The two companies are an extremely good fit in terms of operations and people. And our combined and complementary expertise means we will continue to innovate and expand the frontiers of digital.”