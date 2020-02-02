Newark helps students learn with micro:bit

Electronic component distributor, Newark, also exclusive manufacturer and distributor of the BBC micro:bit, is working to support product-led educational initiatives globally. Programs supported by Newark aim to create fun and interactive learning opportunities for students to develop an understanding of computing and electronics at a young age, and build a pathway to a range of engineering and technology-driven careers.

One of the latest programs to be supported by Newark is the series of how-to videos featuring micro:bit that are part of the element14 Community’s element14Presents: The Learning Circuit video series. In these instructional videos, host Karen Corbeill takes viewers through different ways to learn and explore with micro:bit. These short videos teach users how to apply micro:bit to their designs and offer instruction and advice on bringing projects to life.

“Getting started with electronics can be quite daunting,” said Karen Corbeill. “micro:bit is a great gateway tool with an amazing number of features for such a low price point. From being able to program using code blocks or simply clipping on accessories without having to solder or even just grabbing a piece of pre-programmed code, it is a wonderful way to get newbies hooked on electronics.”