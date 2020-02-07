Microart Services expands team

Markham ON-based electronics contract manufacturer Microart Services Inc. recently appointed Charles Tonna to the position of executive vice president. Operating from the firm’s headquarters in the Greater Toronto Area, Tonna will assist Microart CEO Mark Wood and team with focus on business development, customer value, commercial/ business process & operations supporting both the Markham & Buffalo locations.

Tonna has a degree in operations management from Durham College in Oshawa ON and brings a passion to enrich partnerships, best practices & people development while keeping business simple by focusing on vulnerability, transparency and collaborative growth. With more than two decades of experience in the manufacturing sector with OEM’s and CM’s alike Tonna has enjoyed roles both customer and supplier facing within supply chain, operations, account management, customer growth, strategy and executive leadership.

Well rounded work experience

His leadership is influenced by several avenues including work experience at Bombardier, Celestica, Creation Technologies, KS2 Corp and the Season Group, according to Wood.

“I have known Charles for many years and dealt with him as both a customer and supply partner, his working style, passion for customer success and attitude have always driven to win-win. We anticipate that his addition will allow Microart to add that next evolution into more larger production engagements and further acquisitions to continue forward with our expected growth.”