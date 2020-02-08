Henkel expands portfolio with the Sonderhoff brand

The two and a half year’s integration phase of the Sonderhoff Group into Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has been completed. As of January 1, 2020, all Sonderhoff companies have been merged into the Adhesive Technologies business unit. The former Sonderhoff sites in Germany, Austria, Italy and the USA are now also operating under the Henkel name – only the Sonderhoff site in China will continue to operate under its previous name. Customers will continue to be served from these locations as before.

Sonderhoff’s activities will continue to be managed operationally from Cologne and are organizationally assigned to a business area of Henkel Adhesive Technologies. The Sonderhoff portfolio will continue as the SONDERHOFF brand of Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a leading global supplier of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With this brand, Henkel offers its customers a technology platform for customized sealing, adhesive bonding and potting solutions using Formed-In-Place (FIP) technology. Henkel provides users with materials, machines and contract manufacturing from a single source. The advantages of customer-specific application solutions are based in the close, coordinated interaction of mechanical engineering, material formulation and process know-how. The product range consists of foam sealing, adhesive and potting systems based on polyurethane, silicone or PVC as well as mixing and dosing systems for automated material application to industrial components. Henkel also offers OEMs and suppliers individual automation concepts and application technology advice.

“The innovative system solutions of the SONDERHOFF brand with their high level of technical expertise and customer-specific offers and services complement our existing portfolio excellently. They also serve an attractive market with diverse growth prospects,” says Michael Todd, Global Head of Innovation and New Business at Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

Henkel draws on its comprehensive portfolio of solutions and its broad application knowledge from more than 800 industrial segments for the tailor-made foam sealing, adhesive bonding and potting solutions of its customers.