Google to open 3 new offices in Canada

Google executives were in Toronto this past week to announce the construction of three new offices in Canada along with significant funding for digital skills programming for Canadians. The news coincides with the launch of new research about Google’s impact on the Canadian economy.

Google’s Growth in Canada

Ruth Porat, senior vice-president and CFO at Google announced the firm’s plans to build new offices in Waterloo, Toronto and Montreal by 2022. Google adds to its long history of investing north of the border, as the Canadian offices will accommodate up to 5,000 employees. In 2001, Google opened its first Canadian office in Toronto with one employee. Nineteen years later, Google employs more than 1,500 people including engineers, game developers, sales leaders and AI researchers.

“The open web allows any size company or individual creator in Canada to become a global business and reach customers,” says Porat. “Canada’s digital economy is now bigger than its forestry, mining and gas industries, and the transition to digital reflects incredible momentum for Canadian businesses leveraging data and online technologies.”

Google for Startups Accelerator Launch

As part of the announcement, Google will also be launching the first Google for Startups Accelerator in Canada. The Accelerator will be based in Waterloo, and will be Google’s 12th accelerator globally. Google has been working with Canadian founders and ecosystem partners to invest in their potential so more Canadian startups can grow, scale and reach global success.

“Google is committed to helping the Canadian startup ecosystem thrive by investing in an Accelerator in Waterloo,” says Steve Woods, Canada Engineering and Waterloo Site Lead. “As the Toronto-Waterloo corridor continues to be a global centre of tech talent and innovation, it’s the perfect place for us to expand our footprint, and help grow the next generation of founders in Canada.”