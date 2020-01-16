News
SCS lands new rep in Eastern Canada
Specialty Coating Systems (SCS), Indianapolis IN, has partnered with The JW Corp., Brossard QC, which will represent the firm’s PrecisionCoat line and cure systems in Eastern Canada.
JW Corp. is a privately held technical sales representation company servicing Canada’s high-tech manufacturing industry. Founded in 2017, owner and president Jason Wahba saw a growing need for a fresh and innovative representation organization in Canada.
The PrecisionCoat line incorporates both the engineering expertise and application experience that make SCS a leader in conformal coating technology. Available in conformal coating, dispensing and/or potting platforms, SCS’ PrecisionCoat V offers maximum flexibility and efficiency for manufacturers. The system’s multi-valve technology allows for the application of dots, lines, fills, glob tops and spray coat areas. The PrecisionCoat V is a total system solution that ensures accuracy, repeatability and high throughput for a wide range of automated material application, all in a footprint that maximizes valuable production floor space.
