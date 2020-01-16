Future inks global disty deal with EI Sensor Technologies

EI Sensor Technologies, Anaheim CA, have entered into an agreement with electronic distributor Future Electronics to deliver its broad product line of temperature sensors.

EI Sensor’s products lineup includes precision NTC thermistors, resistance temperature detectors (RTDs), as well as an extensive selection of thermistor probes and RTD probes. EI Sensor provides both standard and custom designed sensors to meet exacting requirements in industries such as HVAC-R, building automation, pool/spa, industrial electronics and medical/healthcare.

“We are very excited to partner globally with Future Electronics. Their long history and outstanding reputation in the electronics industry will play a key role in EI Sensor’s growth strategy moving forward.” says Rodney Magsanide, VP sales, EI Sensor.

“We are very pleased to be adding EI Sensor Technologies to our most complete Passive line card in the industry. As the world’s leading passive distributor, we are always striving to exceed our customers’ needs. With this new global partnership, we are confident that we will continue delighting our customers worldwide with industry-leading manufacturers.” said Jacques Hing, corporate VP marketing, Future.