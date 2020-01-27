EMC launches regional support for Nova Scotia OEMs

Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC) is supporting Nova Scotia manufacturers and related industries through the “Advanced Manufacturing and Productivity Initiative for Nova Scotia Industry,”a new two year initiative designed to enable manufacturers and related industries to become more productive and globally competitive.

Key issues facing Nova Scotia manufacturers include skills shortages and capacity utilization, the impacts on productivity and the rapid advancement of advanced technologies. This initiative will enable local industries to better address these key issues.

Through funding support from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education, this initiative is designed to provide industry with enhanced productivity improvement knowledge, networking/benchmarking resources and advanced manufacturing technology best practices and roadmaps.

There are three key aspects of this initiative that benefit Nova Scotia manufacturers:

1) Regional Advanced Manufacturing and Productivity (RAMP) Clusters:

Open to all Nova Scotia manufacturers, EMC is facilitating new RAMP cluster sessions in two regions (Halifax and Truro areas), enabling industry to access an innovative network of forward-thinking leaders connected to share ideas, best practices and benchmarking, as a forum for learning and knowledge exchange, access subject-matter speakers, facilitated discussions, business, technical and operational overviews and potential project identification.

Topics will be driven by participating industries and may include (but not limited to) Advanced Manufacturing, Automation and Robotics, Additive Manufacturing, Future Skills, AI / Machine Learning, Next Generation Production Systems, Cyber Technologies and Security.

2) Lean Leader & Management Systems Certificate Training:

EMC is also launching a LEAN LEADER & MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TRAINING CERTIFICATE program for up to 15 select manufacturers in Nova Scotia, hosted in both Truro and Halifax. This advanced training will be deployed over ten 1-day modules and will enable participants to learn to measure, adjust and implement their own company’s strategic lean planning, while at the same time achieving positive ROI impact while they learn.

With the added value of networking and benchmarking with peers through a unique productivity and advanced manufacturing cluster approach, participating companies will also realize project ROI targets ranging from $25,000 to 100,000, achieved while they complete the program!

3) ROI Generation – Workplace Performance Projects and Onsite Support Training:

For those manufacturers participating in the Lean Leader & Management Systems Training, EMC will enable onsite support training to enhance the success of Workplace Performance Projects. Based on a challenge encountered in their workplace, participants will complete a Workplace Performance Project (WPP) which delivers real-time results and solves, implements and assesses the impacts and implications of their solution.

Supported by an Advanced Manufacturing / Productivity Assessment, each company will receive 12 days of onsite support training and mentoring for building productivity skills and capabilities, as well as up-to 3 days of facilitated mentoring for project implementation, to increase retention and build concurrent ROI. In a highly successful pilot recently completed, annual ROI ranged from $50,000 to $400,000+ during the program!

Access to these resources is available on a first-come basis and subject to space and funding availability.