BC tech supercluster unveils new projects

The Digital Technology Supercluster is announcing 14 new projects with a total investment of $25 million; eight focused on talent development for the digital economy, six in technology.

The Supercluster aims to position Canada as a global leader in digital technologies by bringing together small, medium-sized and large companies, post-secondary institutions, research organizations and not-for-profits. The Supercluster co-invests in ambitious technology development projects and new solutions to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of natural resources, healthcare and industrial sectors and energize the economy. The projects aim to create good jobs, drive economic growth, and elevate the reputation of Canada’s world-leading digital economy.

Developing talent for good jobs

The Supercluster’s Capacity Building program is focused on talent development, and the announcement of $5 million in investments across eight Capacity Building projects includes investment from the Government of B.C., Federal Government’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry, and other partners. It marks the first in a planned series of investments to develop Canada’s talent base for the needs of industry today and tomorrow. The approved projects include: Athena Pathways, Autonomous Systems Technician, Competency Assessment Mapping Platform for Industry Responsive Education (CAMPFIRE), Design for Startups, Diversifying Talent in Quantum Computing, Future Capital – Shape the Future of Funding, HyperTalent, and Women’s Entrepreneurship Program.

The Supercluster’s Capacity Building Program creates digital skills programs and work experience for employees while building a “job-ready” workforce for Canadian employers. These projects connect employers, educators and community organizations focused on developing job-ready, world-leading talent. By developing the skilled talent industry needs, the Supercluster is supporting traditional industries in the use of innovation and technology by connecting the jobs of tomorrow with the employees of today.

Autonomous Systems Technician

For example, the “Autonomous Systems Technician” project will support the development of skills and training for individuals from under-represented groups so that they are “job ready” for the digital economy. Through the Autonomous Systems Technician project, Indigenous peoples and women will gain access to digital skills to install and maintain remote telecommunications systems that are being implemented by the resource sector.

“Technology is transforming our industry and helping to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency across the mining sector. This new program will help Indigenous Peoples and women to be part of the technological evolution in mining and take advantage of new opportunities being created,” said Marcia Smith, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs, Teck.

The Capacity Building Program aims to capture a broader talent pool for employers by engaging under-represented groups such as women and Indigenous peoples, thereby supporting the growth of diversity and inclusion across multiple sectors. The projects also foster leadership development for entrepreneurs, deliver relevant digital skills for workers in the natural resource sector, engage Indigenous youth in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), and support the pursuit of careers in digital technology.