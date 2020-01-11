Baylin Tech lands major order of military grade SATCOM terminals

Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Toronto-based Baylin Technologies Inc., has received over $2-million in orders of its satellite communication terminals from a NATO member country.

“The products that have been ordered from Advantech are advanced satellite terminals which include state of the art digital and RF technologies. These orders are part of a complex modernization program that this active NATO member and has been undergoing in the field since 2017,” says Randy Dewey, Baylin Technologies’ president and CEO.

The Engage Class Flyaway Terminal Solution includes advanced SATCOM technology. This flexible and compact satellite terminal has a fully integrated tri-band system designed for strategic applications, ease of deployment and operation under harsh environmental conditions. The entire Satcom terminal has been tested for the highest level of performance and compliance with military requirements. The terminal is based on high efficiency, ruggedized tri-band ready 1.2 Meter and 2.4 Meter Flyaway Antennas which can cover X-Band, Ku-Band, or Ka-Band by replacing the feed only. The antenna is fully motorized and includes an integrated satellite detection controller.

The Engage™ Class Flyaway Terminal Solution (CNW Group/Baylin Technologies Inc.)