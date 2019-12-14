Sager’s power solutions centre earns UL 508A certification

Sager Electronics, North American distributor of interconnect, power and electromechanical components, announced its Power Solutions Center located in Carrollton TX, has been certified as an UL 508A panel shop. UL 508A certification is an industrial control panel directive certifying an assembly meets the standards of electrical inspection.

For 125 years Underwriter’s Laboratories has been working to advance innovation and sustainability by upholding rigorous scientific safety standards. Their UL symbol is one of the most recognized and trusted in the world.

“This UL certification attests that Sager Electronics meets or exceeds the stringent standards of electrical inspection in industrial control panels,” says Don Fincher, director of manufacturing operations for Sager. “Our customers rely on our Power Solutions Center engineers and production team to design, test and assemble their custom engineered solutions. This certification further validates Sager Electronics as a leading choice for their value-add requirements. We are proud to be a UL 508A certified shop.”