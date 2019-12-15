Newark partners with C&K Components

Newark has reached a new franchise partnership with global switch technology supplier C&K Components.

C&K’s quality switch solutions are available for same day shipping from Newark to quickly support industrial automation, harsh environment, oil and gas, medical, and transportation applications.

“As our customers continue to leverage new technologies that drive innovation, switches become an integral component of their designs,” says Simon Meadmore, global head of IP&E, Newark. “Newark’s addition of C&K further expands our already extensive portfolio of switch technologies and offers them greater support throughout the product lifecycle.”

“Newark’s exceptional service and easy access to technical data helps us reach a variety of more customers, making Newark the right partner to fulfill this mission,” adds Ian Gee, channel director for C&K Switches in the Americas.

The C&K product range is available from Newark in North America