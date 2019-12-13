Mouser adds ECAD functionalities to website

Mouser Electronics Inc. has unveiled new features to the ECAD resources on its millions of product detail pages on its website, Mouser.com. Together with SamacSys, a global leader in electronic component library solutions, Mouser provides customers with an array of design resources including PCB footprints, schematic symbols and 3D models for more than 1.1 million components.

These design resources, available at no charge to Mouser customers, work seamlessly with top engineering CAD systems, including Cadence and Altium. The ECAD models are now displayed as a parameter in Mouser’s search page so that engineers can see at a glance if the parts in their searches include an ECAD model availability. Additionally, engineers can click the model icon to open a preview of the ECAD model, allowing them to review the package and symbol prior to purchasing the part and downloading the model. SamacSys supports all of Mouser’s new product introductions, offering engineers access to a current, high-quality library of PCB footprints, schematic symbols and 3D models for the newest available components.