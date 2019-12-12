LeddarTech Partners with First Sensor

LeddarTech, a Quebec-based provider of versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, has struck a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, developers of advanced sensor solutions, which now joins the Leddar Ecosystem.

LeddarTech, with the support of First Sensor and other industry leaders, is developing the only open and comprehensive LiDAR platform option for OEMs and Tier1s. The platform provides the following benefits:

A more complete and comprehensive set of solutions that addresses the requirements of OEMs and Tier1s;

Common architectures as well as standardized components that ensure lower risk, improved production volume scalability, cost optimization and flexibility to address multiple LiDAR applications;

A scalable platform roadmap ensuring increased performance and cost optimization;

The ability to leverage leading and complementary IP, expertise, and support from technology leaders.

Initiate collaboration by developing a LiDAR Evaluation Kit

Overall, these benefits will increase the success for LeddarTech customers and provide the safest, most viable path to volume deployment for ADAS & AD applications. LeddarTech and First Sensor will initiate this collaboration with the development of a LiDAR Evaluation Kit, demonstrating a technical concept in a working LiDAR and creating a tool for Tier 1s and system integrators to develop their own LiDAR based on LeddarEngine technology, First Sensor APDs, and additional ecosystem partners’ technologies, products, and services. The evaluation kit will be primarily targeting automotive front LiDAR applications for high-speed highway driving such as Highway Pilot and Traffic Jam Assist.

First Sensor is a supplier of high-performance Avalanche-Photodiodes and is developing the receiver submodule based on their APDs for the LIDAR evaluation kit. The receiver submodule leverages LeddarTech’s patented LeddarCore SoC and LeddarSP signal processing software to capture the reflected pulse coming from the objects in the field of view in order to provide time-of-flight data for rendering a 3D image that includes depth information.