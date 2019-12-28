Draganfly Innovations registered with Controlled Goods program

Draganfly Inc., Vancouver-based manufacturer within the commercial Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS) space, has been registered with the Controlled Goods Program of Canada.

‘Controlled goods’ is a term used to refer to equipment used in Canada’s defense and security industries, including but not limited to military equipment, communications equipment and related pieces of intellectual property. As a result of this registration, Draganfly is authorized to work with and handle ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) controlled goods and technologies. This registration simplifies the regulatory process United States clients face when contracting Draganfly for sensitive projects.

All defense products and components produced at the Draganfly facility are manufactured consistently to meet these requirements.

“Draganfly has been on Canada’s Controlled Goods Program since March 2019. This means that we are authorized to work with and handle ITAR controlled goods and technologies. This ability makes it much easier for US clients doing work for the government and military to contract us on projects.” said Tim Lee, VP of engineering and the designated official for the Controlled Goods Program at Draganfly.

The inclusion of ITAR compliant practices via the Controlled Goods Program is an indicator of Draganfly’s commitment to serving customers with quality and regulatory excellence. This means that the necessary controls are in place to ensure that all controlled data and products are only available to approved personnel. This process assures government and military customers that these materials will not get into the hands of non-authorized persons.