Delta-Q expands power charging capabilities with VCIM

Delta-Q Technologies, a Vancouver-based provider of battery charging solutions for electric vehicles and industrial equipment, announced the launch of its new Vehicle Charge Interface Module (VCIM), expanding the company’s power charging capabilities to support electric vehicle AC charging stations or Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSEs).

Complementing Delta-Q’s recently released Stackable Charging System, the VCIM is a hardware addition that opens the capabilities of Delta-Q chargers to include compatibility with standard EVSEs. The product assists with negotiating the EVSE AC current limits and communicating its electrical information to the ‘master’ charger of the Stackable Charging System. The VCIM addresses the needs of electric vehicles plug-in to the ever-expanding EV charging station infrastructure. It supports the European EN 61851-1 mode 2 and 3; and North American SAE J1772 AC Level 1 and 2.

“Our new VCIM product will open doors for our customers and prospects,” says Lloyd Gomm, vice president of business development at Delta-Q. “OEMs will now have an option to design systems that can utilize the growing public charging infrastructure with their end products, giving users more freedom and flexibility to charge anywhere.”

The VCIM module communicates with the Stackable Charging System over CAN bus to fill the need of for higher power onboard charging solutions that are modular, scalable and can be distributed across the vehicle or equipment. This system uses proprietary software to link two to six Delta-Q chargers together to create a charging solution that can deliver up to 7.5 kW.