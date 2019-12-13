Cogiscan, BasiCAE ink strategic partnership

Cogiscan Inc., Bromont QC-based track, trace and control (TTC) and connectivity solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, has reached a new partnership with BasiCAE Technology.

Under the arrangement, BasiCAE will broaden its manufacturing software solutions offering. BasiCAE sells traditional shop control systems and offers software customization services to its customers. In combination with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT solutions for machine connectivity, the firm will improve product architecture and provide its customers with more flexible solution.

“We are looking forward collaborating with Cogiscan, and hope to establish higher standards on smart manufacturing and intelligent factory,” says BasiCAE general manager Bo Yang. “Cogiscan has the most flexible solutions in the SMT industry and the most powerful real-time data collection platform. This is exactly what our customers are looking for.”