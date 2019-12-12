Allied adds Warner Linear to its linear motion offering

Allied Electronics & Automation, Fort Worth TX, has signed a distribution agreement with Warner Linear, manufacturer of electromechanical actuators and actuator controls.

“Allied is excited to add this established brand to our product portfolio,” said Will Morris, product portfolio manager. “With its large offering, Warner Linear products complement our current linear product offering of bearings, actuators, rail guides, carriages and slide tables. Its broad range of maintenance-free, long-life electric actuators are designed to meet light to rugged applications of automation and control customers.”

Warner Linear actuators are used in various markets, including material handling, agriculture, marine, and turf & garden, and they are used in applications, such as conveyors, mower decks, balers, ATVs, combines, paver, and scissor lifts. Warner Linear also offers various actuator controls ranging from easy-to-use and simple-to-install to state-of-the-art with robust capability.