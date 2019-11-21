Rohde & Schwarz maintains close ties with Qualcomm

Rohde & Schwarz, global supplier of test and measurement solutions to the wireless industry, has licensed Qualcomm Technologies’ Interface Control Document for 5G, that describes the unique messages that come from the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. For Rohde & Schwarz, access to these messages is critical to the development of test solutions such as QualiPoc, for example, that captures and analyses these messages for determining network quality and customer quality of experience.

Any type of interaction between a mobile device and the mobile network requires hundreds, if not thousands, of unique messages that are sent back-and-forth that verify all aspects of a mobile phone call or data session. The quantity and complexity of messaging continues to increase as more features and capabilities are added. This trend will no doubt continue as the industry begins to migrate from 4G/LTE to 5G.

“Having early and complete access to the Interface Control Document allows us to develop more comprehensive test solutions faster, providing our customers with what they need when they need it,” says Hans-Peter Bobst, CEO of Rohde & Schwarz SwissQual AG. “Our customers can rest assured that any measurements they make with our test equipment is technically accurate and legally grounded.”