Liberty Defense to test HEXWAVE at Toronto Pearson

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a Vancouver-based concealed weapons detection solutions company, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to beta test its HEXWAVE technology.

GTAA operates Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga (Toronto), Canada’s largest airport facility, welcoming 49.5 million passengers in 2018 alone. Toronto Pearson will be the first airport to partner with Liberty to test HEXWAVE.

HEXWAVE uses 3D radar imaging and artificial intelligence, primarily to detect and identify weapons, as well as other threats and anomalies. It enables security teams to detect these threats at the perimeter of a property without obstructing the movement of large groups of people. HEXWAVE enables a layered defense strategy, which provides security teams with more time to manage threats.

“Aviation security has been a key driver of the development of new security technologies and services globally, helping travelers to feel safe in an ever-changing threat environment,” said Bill Riker, CEO of Liberty Defense.

This beta testing phase is a key part of HEXWAVE’s development process. The incremental testing of the system in actual facilities can help to ensure that the product is aligned with market requirements.

“It is not our intention to replace the existing security measures in airports, but to extend the security perimeter of aviation facilities by providing security between the curb and airport gate, which is a great example of how a layered defense approach can be implemented. Furthermore, HEXWAVE’s ability to operate in both indoor and outdoor environments further enables the security parameter be expanded, in combination with its modular and scalable design, which will help make transportation infrastructure, such as airports, safer,” added Riker.