German tech firms host info day in Canada

A handful of related German-based electronic suppliers with operations in Canada hosted two days of information sessions in two Ontario centres recently.

The first-ever Germany Technology Day was held in Mississauga and Kitchener, with specific focus on delivering Industry 4.0 solutions. EPLAN, PILZ, Rittal and WAGO, four leading companies in automation and advanced manufacturing, coordinated a day comprised of seminar-styled presentations, as well as corresponding exhibit booths to share their latest energy-efficient solutions.

“The goal was to introduce attendees to some industry-leading IIoT technology,” says Roland Younk, of EPLAN Canada Inc., also one of the key presenters.

German Technology Days