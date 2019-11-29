German electronics exports rise

According to figures from the industry association ZVEI, Germany exported 18.2 billion euros worth of electronics in September 2019 – two percent more than in September 2018. Among them were 1.9 billion in goods sent to China, representing a rise of 12.5 percent, and 1.6 billion euros to the US, a rise of 8.4 percent.

German electronics exports grew over the first three quarters of 2019 by 3.2 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 160.4 billion euros.

Imports of electronics goods and parts to Germany also increased in September by 1.8 percent year-on-year and in the first three quarters of 2019 by 3.3 percent. The total volume of imports in Q1-3 2019 was 144.6 billion euros.

Demand for IoT and autonomous driving sensors

“The increasing German electronics exports show that companies here are developing innovative products that are successful on global markets even in economically difficult periods,” says Germany Trade & Invest Electronics Expert Max Milbredt. “The German products in demand around the world range from very specific ones like sensors for the IoT and autonomous driving to the most general sort of electronic components.”

