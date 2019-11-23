Eleven Engineering adds to design engineering team

Eleven Engineering, Inc., a market leader in semiconductor products for wireless audio for home theater, multi-room, portable, professional, 12 Volt (car, truck, motorcycle, power sports, marine) and gaming applications, has grown its design engineering team with the addition of Sawyer McPherson.

“Sawyer is an exceptional engineering grad with a tremendous amount of raw talent”, said John Sobota, Eleven Engineering CEO and director. “The emerging SKAA standard for wireless audio is continually being improved by our outstanding R&D team, and its youthful enthusiasm, creativity, and engineering chops, such as Sawyer’s, which give SKAA its novel vitality. SKAA’s positioning as having ‘best ease-of-use and best flexibility’ demands a special flavor of uncompromising innovation from our developers, and Sawyer fits the bill perfectly.”

Added McPherson, a graduate from the University of Alberta with degree in Engineering Physics, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the dedicated team at Eleven Engineering and to be working in the embedded electronics industry at such an innovative company. The team here at Eleven is young and dynamic, all working aggressively towards a common goal, which is to make SKAA the industry standard. It’s not typical to see such a unique, highly energetic and talented team all working together. I am proud to be a part of it all.”

SKAA wireless lets the integrator easily create a dedicated multi-room home audio superhighway with a long range up to 150 feet with a robust, interference-free low-latency signal eliminating lip-sync issues with TV and gaming. SKAA-enabled products can stream music between them, up to four sets simultaneously – one transmitter to four devices. In environments laden with heavy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth traffic, SKAA navigates through these hostile environments with best-in-class reliability. SKAA also allows for uninterrupted audio signals that are delivered with the highest sound quality to all speakers without the latency that is inherent in other wireless solutions.

SKAA is available as a built-in technology not requiring an external transmitter in purpose-designed partner products. SKAA transmitters work with iOS & Android mobile devices, Mac & Windows computers, televisions, and just about any product with a line output or a headphone jack.