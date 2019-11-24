CEL and LITEC reach partnership

California Eastern Laboratories (CEL) and LITEC Corp. announce a partnership allowing CEL to exclusively promote and sell LITEC’s RF PIN diode products in the Americas, Israel and India. CEL has more than a 60-year history of marketing RF components to those territories.

LITEC PIN diodes have been designed into most of the commercial radio systems in Japan used in ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars. CEL will now provide local design support and bring these high-quality products to customers in the aforementioned territories outside Japan. This new agreement perfectly fits with CEL’s long history of marketing high-quality RF components manufactured in Japan.

One-stop shopping for their RF components

“CEL’s new agreement with LITEC is very synergistic with the existing CEL line of RF components that we currently develop, market and sell. Our well-equipped laboratory and staff of high-level engineers are well suited to provide the same level of technical support for this new RF line as we have done for our own RF components. The LITEC RF PIN diode products add one more RF component type to further provide our customers with one-stop shopping for their RF component needs,” said Marc Sheade, VP and GM of CEL’s components business.

“It has been my dream since LITEC started the PIN Diode business to work with a professional USA based RF sales partner like CEL. This CEL partnership will help LITEC grow in sales revenue and to learn much more about the huge RF market,” said Yumi Sakai, President and CEO of LITEC.

Available stock for these devices may be found at our franchised distributors, Digi-Key Electronics or Mouser Electronics.